iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Increased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TLT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. 21,913,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,016,270. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

