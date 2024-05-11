Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $37.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

