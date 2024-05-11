Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 2,469 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $222.54. 1,076,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.