Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 2,469 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,970,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $222.54. 1,076,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
