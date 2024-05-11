Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 263,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

