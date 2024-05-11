Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,972. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $420.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

