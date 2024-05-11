iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,447. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

