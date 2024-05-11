Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.