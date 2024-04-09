Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.04. 4,626,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,750. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

