SOL Capital Management CO Buys 18,845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. 24,119,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,929,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.