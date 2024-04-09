RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.46. 180,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,904. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.