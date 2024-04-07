Souders Financial Advisors Invests $338,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cintas by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 45,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.69. 348,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.60.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

