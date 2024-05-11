Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 3,861 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VFH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.53. 179,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,723. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.