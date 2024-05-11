Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 795,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,524 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $23,992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

