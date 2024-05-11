Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. 1,447,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

