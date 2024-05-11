Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.83. 1,427,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,159. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.87 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

