Berger Financial Group Inc Has $6.05 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

