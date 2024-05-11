Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

