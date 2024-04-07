Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,134 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 12,861,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,567,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

