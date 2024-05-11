Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 91,894 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IPG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.15. 2,887,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,423. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

