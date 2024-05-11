SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $315.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

