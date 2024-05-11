Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 831.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 38,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.7 %

Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,161. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

