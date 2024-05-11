Citigroup Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

