Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $147.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

