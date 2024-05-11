Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 422,076 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

