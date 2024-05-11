SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SKYT stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,719. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

