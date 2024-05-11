SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.25.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.51. The company had a trading volume of 714,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,697. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

