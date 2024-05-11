Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 2,188,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

