Verge (XVG) Trading Up 32.5% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $148.45 million and approximately $36.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,324.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $688.53 or 0.00993195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.00146167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00186277 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00142505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

