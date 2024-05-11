BMO Capital Markets Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.73. 327,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,159. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$74.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

