Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 622 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.60. 360,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

