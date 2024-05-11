SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.43.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.45. 164,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.34.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,667.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

