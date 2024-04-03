Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Dynex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 35.14% 36.07% 27.59% Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 13.90 $259.06 million $1.85 40.28 Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Dynex Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Dynex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73 Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Dynex Power.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Dynex Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Dynex Power

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

