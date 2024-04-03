Comparing GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84% Yum China 7.53% 11.63% 7.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 2.16 $8.41 million N/A N/A Yum China $10.98 billion 1.46 $827.00 million $1.96 20.36

Analyst Recommendations

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yum China 0 1 4 0 2.80

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $54.65, indicating a potential upside of 36.97%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

