Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$36.75

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TSE KEY opened at C$35.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.72. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9086433 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

