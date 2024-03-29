iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $84.44. 1,736,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

