Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $681,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth $841,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $175.33.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

