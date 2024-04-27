Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 654 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,364. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

