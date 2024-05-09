Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 2,824 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $708.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $678.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 62.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,480,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

