Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SP Plus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $51.37. 111,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

