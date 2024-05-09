Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.39. 32,193,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,347,820. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 223.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

