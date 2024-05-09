NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NetEase by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after buying an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6,493.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $12,017,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NetEase by 221.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

