Rostislav Christov Raykov Buys 20,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

CVE:LGC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,088. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.79.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

