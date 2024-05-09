Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crane (CR)

Crane (NYSE: CR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2024 – Crane was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2024 – Crane had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $142.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Crane had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Crane was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2024 – Crane was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2024 – Crane had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Crane was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2024 – Crane was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2024 – Crane was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.27. The company had a trading volume of 272,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,708. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Crane by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,302,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 663,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 204,924 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 98.0% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

