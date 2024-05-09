Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,056. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

