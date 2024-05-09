E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 76,162 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for approximately 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iQIYI by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,291,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 691,364 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 8,011,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,389,000. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

