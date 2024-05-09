Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,183,100 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,011,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504,742. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

