Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.61% of Cadeler A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

NYSE CDLR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Cadeler A/S Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

