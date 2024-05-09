Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Holdings Lessened by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 2.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $38,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 5,048,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

