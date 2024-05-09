Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Saria Tseng Sells 869 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $599,627.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $708.02. 352,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $678.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

