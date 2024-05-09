Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $8,745,469.86 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.